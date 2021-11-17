The impact of CAP reform and climate change for farming and rural Ireland will be debated at an upcoming agri-forum in Mitchelstown.

A mix of farm sector representatives, scientists, academics and businesspeople will debate the challenges posed by CAP reform, climate change and tighter environmental restrictions at a rural and agri-sector forum in Mitchelstown tomorrow evening (Friday 19 November). The forum is titled Ireland and CAP, Planning and the Environment, the Problems and Possible Solutions.

The speakers on the night will include Pat Cleary, who is a chartered surveyor and planner, Tom Barry, soil scientist and businessman, Padraig Casey, CEO of Balllyhoura Development, Kieran Collins of Teagasc, Paul O’Brien, chair of the IFA’s environment committee and Ray Bates, Emeritus Professor at UCD.

The forum takes place at the Firgrove Hotel, Mitchelstown, Co Cork, at 8pm. While the meeting is open to the public, all attendees will be required to show identification and a COVID-19 vaccination certificate to gain entry.