The response of beef and dairy farmers were largely reflective of the overall results. \ Philip Doyle

The rating of the Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue’s performance on current farming issues is mixed, the survey results suggest.

Some 43% rated the minister as having a poor or very poor performance, while 36% of farmers had an “indifferent” opinion of the minister.

Only 21% of farmers held a positive opinion of Minister McConalogue.

Sectoral breakdown

More sheep farmers rated the minister positively than those in other sectors, with 29% of sheep farmers citing a favourable opinion of his performance.

A total of 41% of sheep farmers rated his performance as either poor or very poor, while 30% were indifferent.

Only 15% of tillage farmers gave the minister a good rating but more tillage farmers (39%) felt indifferently than other sectors. Forty-six percent of tillage farmers said his performance was either poor or very poor.

Nineteen percent of dairy farmers surveyed said the minister has performed good or very good, 37% were indifferent, while 44% said he was poor or very poor.

Beef farmers voted in a similar fashion to dairy farmers, with 43% rating the minister’s performance as poor or very poor.

Thirty-six percent said they were indifferent to his performance, while 21% said he has performed good or very good.