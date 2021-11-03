If the legislative process is not completed before the election, then the bill will not become law. \ Houston Green

The passage of DAERA’s climate change bill through Stormont is set to be delayed after MLAs voted on Monday to extend the committee stage of the bill until 28 January 2022.

DAERA previously warned the extension would mean “time will be extremely limited” for the bill to pass through the remaining stages at Stormont before next May’s election.

If the legislative process is not completed before the Assembly is dissolved ahead of the election, then the bill will not become law.

Speaking on behalf of Stormont’s agriculture and environment committee, Rosemary Barton said the extension was needed because there were “many complex and wide-ranging issues” about the DAERA bill that needed to be considered.

“The committee will endeavour to complete its scrutiny as soon as is practically possible in order to allow the house ample time to consider the bill,” the Ulster Unionist MLA said.

A separate climate change bill from Green Party MLA Clare Bailey is at more advanced stage in the Stormont process. It began committee stage in mid-May, but the DAERA bill only started committee stage in late September.

Clare Bailey’s bill includes a headline target of reaching net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045, whilst the DAERA bill aims for at least an 82% reduction in emissions by 2050.