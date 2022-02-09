After well over 20 hours of debate, and a raft of amendments voted through by MLAs, the Stormont Executive climate change bill brought forward by Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots passed its consideration stage on Monday.

That leaves a further consideration stage to be scheduled later this month, which will effectively be the last chance to amend the bill before it becomes law.

Among the amendments made was a change to the headline target, which now requires NI to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 as opposed to a reduction of at least 82%.

Other changes included a requirement for DAERA to develop and publish sectoral plans for agriculture, to set targets for 2030 and 2040 that are in line with the 2050 target, and appoint a NI climate commissioner to provide oversight of the legislation.

Just transition

The final hours of the debate on Monday mainly centred on the principle of Just Transition, and the amount of financial support farmers would need to meet net zero.

Farmers can be paid for nature-friendly farming

While an amendment including that principle had already been agreed, further changes were put forward by Green Party leader Clare Bailey, including to provide a so-called “Just Transition Fund for Agriculture”.

“Farmers can be paid for nature-friendly farming, for agroecology, for rewilding and for taking part in environmental schemes, research, innovation and so much more,” said Bailey in her opening remarks. She also claimed that she had received correspondence from “many farmers” who supported her net zero target, but a number were afraid to speak out publicly.

In his contribution, north Antrim Sinn Féin MLA Philip McGuigan described the Just Transition Fund as a “vital component” of the climate bill.

We will not tolerate food production in Ireland being reduced only to be replaced with unsustainable imports

He went on to suggest that his party has been misquoted during parts of the debate, and will always stand by farmers.

“Sinn Féin will not allow beef and sheep farmers in less-favoured areas to go out of business, as some people have suggested.

“We will not tolerate food production in Ireland being reduced only to be replaced with unsustainable imports from the other side of the globe,” he said.

It is really good news for the farmers this week that Sinn Féin will stand by them. Where was Sinn Féin last week?

His comments drew a cutting response from Minister Poots who accused McGuigan and his colleagues of ignoring farmers who came to Stormont last Tuesday.

“It is really good news for the farmers this week that Sinn Féin will stand by them. Where was Sinn Féin last week?” asked the minister.

He predicted “it will cost hundreds and hundreds of millions” to deliver a Just Transition, and warned MLAs there was “no magic money tree”.

“I note that the members who have pushed for the un-evidenced net zero target have all said that there will not be negative impacts on agriculture, so I look forward to seeing them stand by those statements in the months and years ahead,” he concluded.

