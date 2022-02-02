An amendment to the Executive’s climate change bill, which changes the headline target to a 100% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, was passed by MLAs at Stormont on Tuesday.
The only impact assessment of the target effectively concluded that it would wipe out livestock farming in NI. The analysis by consultancy firm KPMG found net zero would require an 86% cut in cattle and sheep numbers, and 98% of beef and sheep farms in less favoured areas would go out of business.
