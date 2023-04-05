The Department have warned farmers that ''purchasing before approval is done at own risk.''

The base station for herd health and fertility monitoring has been confirmed as a mobile item by the Department of Agriculture.

The Department of Agriculture has confirmed to the Irish Farmers Journal that “both the base station and the tags/collars/bolus will be classified as mobile”.

As part of the new rules associated with TAMS III, mobile items can still be eligible for grant aid where a purchase or deposit has been made on or after a grant application has been submitted, before full approval has been given.

Regarding the classification of other items as either fixed or mobile, the Department stated “the list is currently being finalised and will be published shortly, however purchasing before approval is done at own risk because ranking and selection may apply. It will also identify where planning permission is required to be submitted and the relevant specifications.’’