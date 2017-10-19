Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Mobile services still disrupted
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Mobile services still disrupted

By on
Phone companies ar working to restore full connectivity to rural customers, but half of Three customers who lost service have yet to have it restored.
Phone companies ar working to restore full connectivity to rural customers, but half of Three customers who lost service have yet to have it restored.

Large swathes of rural Ireland were still without mobile phone services on Wednesday afternoon, two days after Ophelia hit our shores.

Three has confirmed that half of its customers who lost phone coverage on Monday have had service restored, and they are working to restore coverage to the remaining half. The worst affected areas are Cork, Tipperary, and Wexford.

Vodafone also confirmed that some customers have not yet regained their TV, broadband and voice services.

In many instances, lack of electrical power for transmitters is the problem.

In some areas, data services are functioning but calls cannot be made or accepted.

The reason, a spokesperson explained, was that the 2G transmitter governing calls may have been down, but a 3G or 4G data transmitter for the area was functioning.

Read more

Watch and listen: power crisis after ex-hurricane Ophelia

Watch and listen: roofs and trees bear brunt of storm damage in Co Waterford

More in News
Member
Supreme Court awards farmer €300,000 in dispute with Department
News
Supreme Court awards farmer €300,000 in dispute with Department
By Thomas Hubert on 19 October 2017
Member
Number of 'non-farmers' in forestry planting schemes on the up
News
Number of 'non-farmers' in forestry planting schemes on the up
By Amy Forde on 19 October 2017
MEPs call for glyphosate ban by 2020
News
MEPs call for glyphosate ban by 2020
By Thomas Hubert on 19 October 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Member
Watch: maize flattened by Ophelia
News
Watch: maize flattened by Ophelia
By Thomas Hubert on 18 October 2017
Member
Listen: ‘There were winds I hadn’t experienced in my lifetime’ – Ophelia in Cork
News
Listen: ‘There were winds I hadn’t experienced in my lifetime’ – Ophelia in Cork
By Tommy Moyles on 18 October 2017
Member
Watch and listen: roofs and trees bear brunt of storm damage in Co Waterford
World
Watch and listen: roofs and trees bear brunt of storm damage in Co Waterford
By Thomas Hubert on 18 October 2017

Place ad