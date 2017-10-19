Mobile services still disrupted

In some areas, data services are functioning but calls cannot be made or accepted.

Phone companies ar working to restore full connectivity to rural customers, but half of Three customers who lost service have yet to have it restored.

Large swathes of rural Ireland were still without mobile phone services on Wednesday afternoon, two days after Ophelia hit our shores.

Three has confirmed that half of its customers who lost phone coverage on Monday have had service restored, and they are working to restore coverage to the remaining half. The worst affected areas are Cork, Tipperary, and Wexford.

Vodafone also confirmed that some customers have not yet regained their TV, broadband and voice services.

In many instances, lack of electrical power for transmitters is the problem.

In some areas, data services are functioning but calls cannot be made or accepted.

The reason, a spokesperson explained, was that the 2G transmitter governing calls may have been down, but a 3G or 4G data transmitter for the area was functioning.

Read more

Watch and listen: power crisis after ex-hurricane Ophelia

Watch and listen: roofs and trees bear brunt of storm damage in Co Waterford