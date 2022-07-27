The Hayes’ family farm at Tubrid, just outside the town of Killorglin can best be described as a model farm. The 37ha block is very dry and free-draining and sloping down to the Laune river with the farmyard in the centre.

Husband-and-wife team Donal and Eileen Hayes are running the show, milking 77 cows, keeping all replacements and growing all the silage required on the platform.

Donal has the system well thought out. He’s not interested in taking on extra land for rearing heifers or growing silage and nor is he up for contract rearing.

He says the system is working well as it is and generating a good family farm income. He has two big focuses – soil fertility and herd genetics and has spent his farming career improving both.

Almost every paddock is at target index three and four for phosphorus, potash and soil pH while the EBI of the herd of black and white cows is an impressive €189.

What is more impressive is their production, with the Hayes’ selling 511kg MS/cow to Kerry Agribusiness in 2021 from 1t of meal per cow.

A serious TB outbreak in 2019 took 30% of the herd and it continues to be a risk hanging over the farm.

For this reason no animals are bought in and Donal tries to maintain as strict a biosecurity plan as possible. Even water troughs have been increased in height in order to prevent badgers from entering.

Donal does six weeks of dairy AI and then lets out the Aberdeen Angus stock bull. Bull calves are sold off the farm at a few weeks of age. Slurry is spread using a dribble bar fitted to his own tank although contractors do most of the slurry work now and the fertiliser for first cut too.

Thirty percent of the herd were given sealer only at drying off last year and Donal says he plans to do more this year based on milk recording results.

Clover is another area he’s working on and has already reduced nitrogen use this year, back about 20% compared to other years. Facilities on the farm are excellent, with a good 12 unit parlour and ample cubicle spaces.

“The farm is delivering a nice quality of life for us. It’s delivering a good income and a bit of a reserve too so we’re happy,” Donal says.