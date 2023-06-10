LOT 11: Albert De Cogan pictured with his Aberdeen Angus champion and Breeders Choice champion, Mogeely Flora X787 \ Shanon Kinahan

The Albert and Jennifer de Cogan-run Mogeely Aberdeen Angus herd will hold a major reduction sale in Mid-Tipp Mart in Thurles on Saturday 1 July.

The sale will take place at 3pm, with all animals available for viewing from 12pm.

There are 37 lots up for grabs, comprising of all weaned females under three years old.

All lots are pedigree registered with the Irish Aberdeen Angus Association, genotyped, parent-verified, myostatin-free and tested clear of IBR and BVD.

The widely respected Mogeely Joe is among the list of sires as well as Rosemead Karona, Wedderlie Blackbox, Laheens Reputation, Drumbeera Everest, Cheeklaw Jake Eric and Kealkil Prime Lad.

All online bidding will be done through Marteye on the Irish Aberdeen Angus platform.

Farmers who wish to view the heifers before the sale day to accommodate online bidding can have an appointment arranged.

All females come from a high-health herd, which is proven by the animals exported annually and bulls who entered AI. All lots are pedigree registered with the Irish Aberdeen Angus Association.

Background

While the herd was predominantly dairy up until 2006, the Mogeely Angus herd has been running for nearly four decades. Starting in 1984, the herd went from 15 females in 2006 to 70 strong in later years.

The reason for the reduction sale, according to the de Cogans, is to bring cow numbers back to closer 30 breeding females.

To view the catalogue for next month’s sale, see here.