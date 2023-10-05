The farmhouse is traditional in style but has character.

A nice c34ac residential farm with a yard is on the market near Glaslough, Co Monaghan.

The holding is at Seveagh and is being sold by McAnespie Property by private treaty. The asking price is excess of €600,000.

The farm is approximately 4km from Glaslough, 9km from Monaghan town and 6km from Middletown, Co Armagh.

The land is in one unit, but divided by a local public road. As a result, the farm has lengthy road frontage. The ground is gently sloping, is good quality and in permanent pasture.

There is garden area to the side of the house.

The house and yard are together and sited at the side of the public road. The house is two-storey and four bedroomed. It is in good condition but will require some redecoration or modernisation, according to taste.

The 34ac is divided by a public road and so has lengthy road frontage.

The land at Glaslough is good quality and in permanent pasture.

On the ground floor, it has living room, sitting room, utility room and an en suite bedroom.

Upstairs there are the three other bedrooms and a bathroom.

The house has an alarm, oil heating, water supply from a group water scheme, and a septic tank.

One of the farm sheds at Glaslough.

There is an enclosed yard to rear with a number of sheds.

The house is in good condition.

The farm is currently on a five-year lease which runs until March 2026. There are entitlements with the farm with a current value of approximately €5,000. The agent has set a closing date of Thursday 26 October for offers.