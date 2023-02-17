Farm organisations have been vocal in their concerns regarding Dawn Meats acquisition of Kildare Chilling. \ Philip Doyle

Farmers and organisations concerned about the potential effects of the Dawn Meats takeover of Kildare Chilling have very little time left to get their submissions on the matter into the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC).

The closing date for comments on the phase one CCPC investigation is Monday 20 February.

While the Kildare Chilling takeover seems likely to go ahead to a phase two investigation, there is always a chance that the CCPC will decide to allow the deal to go through at this stage - particularly if there are no third-party submissions highlighting the reduction in competition, particularly in sheep processing .

Farm organisations have been vocal in their concerns regarding Dawn Meats' acquisition of Kildare Chilling, citing the potential for reduced competition and a further decline in the level of price transparency in the sector.

The Irish Farmers Journal understands that a number of farm organisations are currently working on submissions to document farmer concerns.

The CCPC’s decision on whether to proceed to a phase two investigation should come fairly quickly after Monday’s deadline passes, unless the commission seeks further information from the companies involved ahead of making a phase one determination.