Talks about importing slurry to tillage farms and getting paid a premium for Irish feed grain are valid points.

They form part of the Food Vision Tillage group’s interim report. However, let’s be clear, the tillage sector is in a crisis and while we must plan for the future, we must also save what is left of the sector.

Last week, Siobhán Walsh estimated all crops on rented land are losing money, except for a handful of malting barley enterprises.

The proposed new nitrates limits will drive land rental prices further. Winter crops need funds right now. If the minister and Government are serious about increasing tillage area, they will roll out exceptional aid, a flat rate payment and proposed 2024 incentives right now.