I see the return of the popular Clarkson’s Farm has again highlighted the plight of farmers, with the outspoken TV host and farm owner Jeremy Clarkson railing against the bureaucracy inflicted on agriculture.

Having dabbled in ‘sheeps’ and tillage to various degrees of catastrophe in series one, the new series sees Clarkson try his hand at suckler farming. A herd of Shorthorn cows and in-calf heifers were duly delivered to Diddly Squat Farm in Chipping Norton in the Cotswolds and his suckler adventures began.

Getting a prime spot on the TV during the calving season was MooCall, whose calving sensor alerted Clarkson in time to attend his first ever live calving. The aid of both a vet and a jack were required but, thankfully, the calf was delivered healthy and well.