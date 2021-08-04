The Teagasc open days at the Moorepark research centre in Co Cork will take place over three days in September. Usually held every second year in early July, this year’s event had been postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Farmers looking to attend will need to book into a time slot in advance.

Bookings open on 6 September and registration is free. The numbers attending will be in line with Government guidelines at the time and full compliance will physical distancing and hygiene will be required.

There will be a live virtual event broadcast every night at 7pm from the venue.