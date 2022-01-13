Speaking following Lakeland Dairies' increased December milk price of 0.5c/l, Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association's (ICMSA) dairy chair Noel Murphy believes there is still more available from the current market.

The December milk price was up 1.2c/l on November, bringing it to 37.9c/l excluding VAT for milk supplied at 3.6% fat and 3.3%

protein.

Murphy said that the ICMSA believes that all milk purchasers should be paying in excess of 40c/l for December milk, as the dairy market data clearly shows that a price in excess of that figure fully justified.

“The breaking of the 40c/l ceiling is indicative of a trend that we expect to continue through at least the first half of 2022," he said.

"[The] ICMSA hopes and expects that the Lakeland announcement will be followed by other milk processors recognising market realities and increasing their price[s] to farmer suppliers for December milk," he said.

Murphy said that the other co-ops are due to set their milk price in the coming week and the onus is now very firmly on them to follow Lakeland's announcement with matching announcements of their own.

"[The] ICMSA also expects positive responses on our call for a bonus on all milk produced in 2021,” concluded Murphy.