The area of land targeted for organic farming by 2030 is 337,500ha.\ Philip Doyle

While €256m has already been allocated to the Organic Farming Scheme in the next CAP, the extent of the push towards organic farming has again been highlighted in new CAP documents.

Priority access will be given to organic farmers in a range of schemes, such as the new flagship agri-environment scheme.

In the next TAMS, organic farmers will qualify for a 50% grant rate. This compares to 40% for conventional farmers.

