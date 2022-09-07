James Lorinyenko, chair, presenting Mary Lyons with the first prize for her pen of Cheviot hoggets at the Donegal Cheviot and Cheviot cross breeder show and sale in Stranorlar, Ballybofey Mart, last Friday. The hoggets sold for €360 per head. \ Clive Wasson

There is more life in the lamb trade this week, with prices increasing by 5c/kg to 10c/kg.

This has been helped by Kildare Chilling offering a quote of €6.20/kg as well as its 10c/kg quality assurance bonus. Prices at the top-end of the market range from €6.35/kg to €6.45/kg, and higher in cases.

Breeding sales have entered the peak trading period, with special sales in full flight. Reports from sales are hugely contrasting, with the differential between top- and plainer-quality hoggets remaining at upwards of €80 to €100 per head. Top-quality hoggets are trading from €200 to €250 in special sales and from €180 to €225 in general sales. Medium-quality lots range from €170 to €190, while light and underfleshed hoggets are trading from €140 to €165, with many of these returning home unsold.?

Top-quality ewe lambs range from €130 to €160, with prizewinning lots rising to €180 to €200.