Macra president John Keane said that what has been presented in the latest draft of the CAP Strategic Plan has no further progress on the proposals outlined in early August\ Philip Doyle

Grant aid for young farmers should be at the maximum support level of 80% rather than the minimum level of 60%, Macra president John Keane has said in response to a lack of progress to address the main issues of concern for young farmers.

Keane said that what has been presented in the latest draft of the CAP Strategic Plan has no further progress on the proposals outlined in early August, despite concerns raised by young farmers continuously over the past months in engagements with the Department and at Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue's CAP engagement meetings in marts.

“When young farmers look for investment support, the Department’s proposals commit to the minimum support level of 60% grant aid.

"The [European] Commission has outlined that member states may provide support up to 80% of investment cost - in this context, our Department's proposals are at the minimum rate.

"We have consistently called on the Department to increase the investment support threshold up to 80% for young farmers,” stated Keane.

Access to finance

"Not one intervention has been proposed to address the issue of access to finance for young farmers, as was highlighted as an issue in the SWOT analysis.

"The proposal includes €1.9m allocated for advisers in a CPD framework to provide support to young farmers to access finance.

"The question must be asked is the Minister serious that a €1.9m fund for advisers going to fill the €105m finance gap for farmers as outlined by the 2016 Indecon Ex-ante Assessment of the Use of Financial Instruments within Ireland’s European Agricultural Fund which was estimated to increase to almost €350m by 2025," he said.

Eco schemes

The Macra president said the need for increased measures in eco schemes to allow the opportunity for access for all farmers has been raised by Macra na Feirme at direct engagements with the Department of Agriculture and by farmers young and old at all of the marts the Minister has attended in recent weeks, but no substantial amendments have been made by the Department since the initial proposals were published in August.

“We are now at the critical business end of the CAP strategic plan. The Minster and senior officials must put the positive sentiment about the importance of young farmers into real actions and concrete proposals within the plan to secure the future of the sector and young farmers,” concluded Keane.