A cut could be implemented as soon as 2024.

Providing the European Commission with more detailed data on water quality trends could see a larger area falling into the derogation red zone than is shown in the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) map recommending a cut from 250kg organic N/ha to 220kg N/ha in 2024.

Two weeks ago, the EPA published a map showing which areas it determined would have to drop their maximum derogation stocking rates to 220kg N/ha, with the vast majority of the country falling into the drop zone.

However, even more land could see a derogation stocking rate cut if more comprehensive datasets are seen by Brussels when considering whether to impose the reduction, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has said.

The maps published were based on the agency’s nitrates directive monitoring dataset, not the bigger water framework directive (WFD) monitoring network.

The map published by the EPA based off a limited data set. More detailed data could push more areas into the 220kg N/ha red zone. / EPA

“This larger network provides a more comprehensive dataset than the nitrates directive monitoring dataset,” Minister McConalogue told TDs on Thursday.

“The difference in the datasets used gives rise to anomalies in the EPA's report for the two-year water quality review; areas that, based on previous water quality monitoring publications by the EPA, would have been expected to fail the Commission's tests have not been included.

“If the more comprehensive WFD dataset was used for the Commission's two-year review, more land would likely be brought into the area where derogation farmers will have to reduce their stocking rates.”

More areas at risk

The EPA’s inclusion of the more limited database was done in accordance with the conditions set out for the derogation review by the Commission.

The Minister suggested that this data may be used to draw up the final set of maps that will determine if an area must fall to 220kg N/ha.

“The environmental assessment for the interim review of the nitrates action programme may determine that the best available and most comprehensive dataset is required to be used for the two-year water quality review,” he said.

“Therefore, the map the EPA have published should not be considered to be the final map of land moving to the maximum stocking rate of 220kg N/ha from 2024.”

