Senior DAERA official Norman Fulton spoke to a full house in Limavady, Co Derry, on Monday evening.

Further details about the new headage payment for NI beef cattle were announced on Monday during the first of six regional UFU meetings focused on changes to farm support.

Speaking in Limavady, Norman Fulton from DAERA said that the exact payment rate for the Beef Carbon Reduction Scheme is still to be confirmed, but it is likely to be around £75/head.

The scheme is due to begin in January 2024 and will allow a payment on NI-born prime cattle that are slaughtered under 30 months old. The age criteria will then drop each year to reach 26 months in year four (2027).

However, Fulton said the payment will be gradually introduced in steps over a three-month period in early 2024 to avoid disruption in the supply of cattle coming forward for slaughter towards the end of this year.

“This is indicative as it still has to be finalised, but it could be £20, £40, £60 per head, then £75 per head thereafter,” he said.

A retention period has also been set by DAERA which means the payment will go to the person who owned each animal for at least 60 days during the last 100 days of its life.

Fulton said the aim of this was to ensure that the scheme does not disrupt the mart trade for fat cattle and to allow the money to go to the person who had the most expense with finishing the animal.

“We are trying to ensure that the money goes back to the right person, and it doesn’t disturb how you sell your animal so you can still take it to the mart,” he said.

No quota

Unlike the new suckler cow headage scheme which is to be introduced in 2025 (with first payments in 2026), there will be no cap or quota on the amount an individual can claim under the beef scheme.

It means that some large-scale beef finishers, as well as local meat factories with feedlots, are set to receive a windfall through the Beef Carbon Reduction Scheme.

However, Fulton defended the decision, arguing that individual quotas for the scheme “would be almost impossible to work”, especially if quotas were traded between beef finishers.

“If everybody who was finishing cattle had a quota and the number of cattle you finish each year varies, then it becomes a nightmare for you and it becomes a nightmare for us,” he maintained.

Instead, an upper limit on claims under the Beef Carbon Reduction Scheme is being set at the NI level. Payments can only be made on 352,000 cattle each year, although DAERA do not expect this limit to be reached.

Fulton maintained that payments to beef finishers will indirectly reach other farmers through higher prices for store cattle that are in line to meet slaughter age requirements for the scheme.

“While the finisher may get the payment, they won’t hold on to it. It will start to feed down through the market and gives the signal that we need to get cattle finished sooner,” he said.

New area payment will not be an income

Senior DAERA official Norman Fulton has warned farmers that significant cuts to area-based payments will happen over the coming years as funds are diverted to new schemes.

He said the new area-based Farm Sustainability Payment, which will be the main follow-on to the current Basic Payment Scheme, will have lower payment rates.

“It will be a fair reduction from where we were in the past. It is in line with the idea that this is a safety net, so it will not actually form the basis of an income for your business,” he said.

Fulton also suggested that additional money from the UK Treasury for extra support during a crisis, such as a collapse in farmgate prices or an inclement weather event, could be hard to come by.

“If we go to the Treasury and say ‘we had a bit of bad weather’, I know what the answer will be,” he said.

Sheep scheme would hit other payments

DAERA officials are not ruling out a specific scheme to support the NI sheep sector, although a headage payment would lead to reduced payment rates elsewhere.

Norman Fulton said international trade rules allow only 17% of the total farm support budget to be spent on coupled support.

It means a future headage payment for sheep would mean lower payments for beef cattle, suckler cows and protein crops.

Industry bodies put forward proposals for sheep support earlier this year and Fulton said DAERA will give consideration to the plan. “We haven’t forgot about it. There are only so many plates we can spin at once,” he said.

Young farmer top up extended to 2025

The Young Farmers’ Payment will be open for new applications until 2025, senior DAERA official Norman Fulton has confirmed.

“Anybody who joins up to 2025 will still get payments for their five-year period,” he told the meeting in Limavady on Monday.

In the meantime, DAERA officials are starting to work on new policies to support young farmers, although the roll out of any new schemes seems some way off.

“What will follow? We remain open to ideas and are working on policies in the background,” Fulton said.