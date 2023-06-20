Drystock farmers are most likely to work off-farm, with 44% of cattle farmers working in another job outside of the farmgate.\ Donal O' Leary

There has been a gradual increase in the number of farmers and their spouses who are working off farm in the last number of years, with 57% of farm households having either the farmer or the spouse working off farm.

The Teagasc National Farm Survey for 2022 shows that the number of farmers employed off farm increased to 37% last year.

Sheep farmers are similar (45%), with the figure on tillage farms (42%) a little lower.

Interestingly, while just 10% of dairy farmers also work off-farm, 56% of dairy farm households have off-farm employment.

This means that a high proportion of spouses work off-farm in dairy farm households. On suckler farms, 57% of spouses are working off farm.