Farmers are asked to complete their farm sustainability survey ahead of Bord Bia audits.

An updated Bord Bia farm sustainability survey will include an expanded list of fertiliser options and a condensed section on housing and stock turnout, according to its sustainability data and analytics manager Dr Eleanor Murphy.

Bord Bia launched what it described as a “more user-friendly” farm sustainability survey for farmers on Monday.

All farmers audited after by Bord Bia after 8 March 2022, as part of the sustainable beef, lamb and dairy assurance schemes, will complete the new version of the survey.

Process

As part of the Bord Bia audit process, farmers must complete a sustainability survey in which they report on farm management activity.

Dr Murphy said: “As well as making the process of completing the survey more streamlined, the new survey will capture more precise data leading to more accurate reporting, reflective of what’s happening on-farm.

“When completing the survey, it is important that the information provided is accurate and complete to obtain a correct carbon footprint and grass-fed calculation.”

The sustainability survey is used in conjunction with data from the Department's animal identification and movement (AIM) system, the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (for beef farms) and milk production data (for dairy farms), to calculate each individual farm’s carbon footprint and grass-fed calculation and to generate a farmer feedback report, says Bord Bia.

Feedback

The farmer feedback report provides farmers with their farm’s carbon footprint, as well as an assessment of farm productivity, nutrient management, grassland management and farm safety.

The sustainability survey questions cover a range of topics from animal grazing to energy and water use, taking approximately 30 minutes to complete.

Bord Bia reminded farmers that the survey should be completed before the audit using the online portal at farm.bordbia.ie.

Alternatively, farmers can contact the Bord Bia helpdesk on 01-524 0410 between 9am and 8pm, Monday to Friday, to complete the sustainability survey before their farm audit.

