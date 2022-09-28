The Dealer notes a number of new appointments in a few breed societies in recent weeks.

Leitrim man David Faughnan takes up the helm at the Irish Angus Cattle Society as breed development officer.

Show circles

David who is well known in show circles was managing Aurivo Mart in Ballymote where he was a big hit with both buyers and sellers.

Limerick man Robin Leahy has taken up his role as breed secretary with the Irish Shorthorn Cattle Society. Robin also comes from a strong cattle background, with his father and grandfather involved in the mart business in the west of the country.

Finally, Louise Callan has taken up the position of breed secretary with the Irish Hereford Cattle Society(IHBS).

She moves into the role vacated by Larry Feeney on his retirement in 2021.

If they all last as long as Larry, who spent 40 years as secretary of the IHBS, they’ll be there for a while.