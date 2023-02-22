There are price premiums to be got for organics, Sinn Féin has said. / Tommy Moyles

Sinn Féin has stated a co-ordinated strategy is needed to better market organic produce at home and to support organic exports into premium markets.

The party’s spokesperson on agriculture Matt Carthy TD said that the shift to organics could offer better incomes while improving environmental credentials.

Carthy called for a co-ordinated organics strategy to achieve these objectives.

“Government agri-food policy should shift to support homegrown organic produce which can displace imported food on supermarket shelves,” the TD commented.

“Organic production can provide a mechanism to improve farm incomes and assist Ireland in meeting our climate obligations.

“It is therefore imperative that government supports organic farmers by ensuring that their produce is marketed in Ireland and beyond, and that procurement policies reflect the growing public desire for organic food.”

Carthy spoke after visiting Ballybay Food Hub and Irish Organic Mills in Co Monaghan along with the party’s MEP for midlands-northwest Chris MacManus.

“The Irish Organic Mill has huge potential for farmers in Monaghan and our local economy, but it must be supported by Government and state agencies,” he continued.

“The Ballybay Food Hub provides an important support in the development of such businesses, but the local endeavours must be met with state and EU focus, especially in the area of organics.”

“Companies like the Irish Organic Mill need more than lip-service. They need and deserve a co-ordinated organics strategy that facilitates farmers into organic production by ensuring financial viability and sustainability.“

MacManus highlighted the potential for organic sector growth and emphasised the farmer gains to be made in exporting organic goods to avail of premium pricing.

Replacing imported organic produce with that farmer locally should remain the priority, he said.

“Irish authorities and the department must do more to foster homegrown products such as flour and other produce, and ensure they are stacked on supermarket and wholesaler’s shelves across the state, particularly when the state is oftentimes importing the very same goods from abroad,” MacManus stated.

“We have the means to produce and sell Irish goods here so that must be the priority.

“There is also huge potential to sell these goods at a premium abroad, like other Irish agri-food goods, whether its dairy, beef, beverage, etc. We need to make use of the fantastic reputation Irish agri-food products have,” he added.