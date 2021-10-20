Clark said his clients have found ‘a sweet spot where farming and nature coincide’.

All farmers can increase profits by drastically cutting input costs and livestock numbers, according to Devon-based agri environment consultant Chris Clark.

Speaking at an online conference on Tuesday, Clark said he has worked with over 80 farmers during the past two years and has arrived at “controversial but indisputable conclusions”.

“When farming is at maximum profitability before support [payments], nature is at its maximum value.

“There is a sweet spot where farming and nature coincide both to their mutual benefit,” he said.

I don’t think we will ever get rid of all fertiliser, all bought in feed or all veterinary and medicine costs

Clark discussed the concept of “maximum sustainable output” (MSO) where a farm’s production is mostly dictated by the natural carrying capacity of the land, and input costs are kept to a minimum.

In particular, his clients are advised to reduce “corrected variable costs”, such as fertilisers, sprays and concentrates.

“I don’t think we will ever get rid of all fertiliser, all bought in feed or all veterinary and medicine costs, but the aim is to get down to MSO. If we get to that point, we will be near enough organic,” Clark said.

Whilst most of Clark’s presentation related to the theory of farm economics, a more practical approach to managing the environment came from Suffolk-based arable farmer Patrick Barker.

“People can just be left to use common sense. I think deep down we all know what contributing factors are to wildlife declines and costs in our businesses,” he said.