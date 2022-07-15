Improving all elements of the horticultural sector’s sustainability would leave it more profitable, add value to the supply chain and represent an opportunity for the agri-food industry to “curb carbon emissions”, a KPMG report on the horticulture sector has concluded.

The report, which was commissioned by the Department of Agriculture, stated that increased efficiency in the granting of sectoral labour permits should be supported and called for a seasonal permit scheme to be introduced in recognition of the sector’s reliance on seasonal workers.

Another major issue cutting through all sub-sectors of the horticultural industry was the lack of grower collaboration, both with other growers and with retailers, which it said could assist farmers struggling with prices and grant better bargaining power to food producers.

It was reported that 90% of the sector’s fresh produce destined for shelves is sold by Irish and internationally owned "branded retail chains”.

Developing producer groups could benefit growers and act as an alternative to the large supermarkets, as input cost hikes, which were recognised as being significant at the present time, are not matched by price rises from buyers.

Low farmer margins had been identified in the report as a barrier to entry into the sector, with expansion plans said to be difficult, given the small scale of the sector in Ireland.

Farmers were also said to be dealing with downwards price pressure from imported agri-food goods.

Existing constraints made worse

The publication noted that the disruption to the Irish agri-food sector caused by the invasion of Ukraine has created “additional uncertainties whilst exacerbating key constraints for the sector”.

The need to find alternatives to peatmoss was also said to represent a “significant challenge” for the sector, although the generally low carbon footprint of horticulture in Ireland was recognised.

The report stated that developing solutions to the peatmoss challenges could be facilitated by better research and knowledge transfer initiatives within the sector.

It recommended setting up a stakeholder working group to develop a “research needs analysis”.

Informing a strategy

Speaking on the report’s publication, Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Pippa Hackett, who has responsibility for horticulture, commented that the paper would be used to inform a sectoral programme to address the challenges facing growers.

“I commissioned this report to identify the challenges and the opportunities for the horticulture sector,” Minister Hackett stated.

“It provides significant data and analysis which will inform a strategy for change to enable each sector within this industry to fulfill its true potential.

“Horticulture is a vital part of the Irish economy and we know consumers want Irish produce,” she said.

Myriad of challenges

The Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said the report highlighted the importance of frtui and vegetables to the Irish economy, emphasising that the report identified a number of challenges, rather than one single issue in need of action.

“The report underlines the importance of the viability of Ireland’s fourth largest agriculture sector,” he said.

“There is no single solution that can ensure the successful development of the Irish horticulture sector.

“The most direct way to achieve the sector’s ambition will come from giving existing growers and businesses the confidence to expand and diversify profitable enterprise,” Minister McConalogue concluded.

Viability

In response to the report, Growing Media Ireland has called on the Government to address key recommendations in the report to ensure a thriving, sustainable horticulture industry.

The group said there is an urgent need to develop viable mechanisms to sustainably use domestic peat supplies in horticulture, especially in the context of current geopolitical events.