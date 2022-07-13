The expansion seen in recent years in the NI pig herd is reflected in pig slaughter figures recorded by DAERA.

The total kill of clean pigs up to the end of June 2022 is virtually unchanged from the same period last year, with 944,488 animals slaughtered.

However, more of the total is accounted for by clean pigs coming off NI farms. The number of clean pigs that originated on local farms stands at 744,269, a 2.6% increase on the same period in 2021.

As a result, imports of clean pigs from the Republic of Ireland (ROI) for direct slaughter in NI are down over 8% to stand at 200,219. NI’s largest pig slaughter site at Karro Cookstown has a long established history of slaughtering ROI pigs, with various contracts to supply pork across the island of Ireland.

