Suir Shipping unloading an extra large load of CAN fertiliser at Belview port in Waterford for Nitrofert, New Ross. \ Donal O'Leary

The board of Tirlán has decided that the co-op will not be sourcing fertiliser from Russia, the Irish Farmers Journal can reveal.

A spokesperson said the co-op’s fertiliser sourcing policies “are and will continue to be focused on securing non-Russian sources of fertiliser for our farmers”. It comes as further shipments of Russian fertiliser are expected to land in Ireland in the coming months, after 42,000t was delivered to Waterford port this week.

New Ross-based Nitrofert has imported the product, with managing director Eamonn Galavan telling the Irish Farmers Journal that the product is available and legal.

Under EU law, nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium manufactured in Russian are allowed to be imported, subject to an EU quota, without breaking sanctions.