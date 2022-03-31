The hybrid auction of over 40 classic and vintage Massey Ferguson tractors and implements will take place on 7 May.

The collection will be sold on behalf of well-known collector Alan Bancroft.

Highlights of the sale include a 1982 Massey Ferguson 1250 articulated tractor showing 2,245 hours which is estimated at £40,000 and a 1975 Massey Ferguson 148 displaying 969 hours, estimated at £8,000. A 1995 Massey Ferguson 390T showing 2,691 hours is estimated to achieve £18,000.

This 1982 Massey Ferguson 1250 showing 2,245 hours is one of the highlights, with a guided price of £40,000.

This 1995 Massey Ferguson 390T showing 2,961 hours is guided at £18,000.

This 1975 148 model with front loader showing 969 hours is guided at £8,000.

Head of machinery sales at Cheffins Oliver Godfrey said: “Alan Bancroft is a well-regarded collector of Massey Ferguson classic and vintage tractors, with an eye for real quality. He is a long-term client of Cheffins and has bought many of these tractors at our sales over the years.

“This collection could easily achieve over £500,000 in total, as Mr Bancroft was known for only buying the very best in class of tractors. There is a great selection of 100, 300, 500 and 600 series Massey Fergusons as well as some superb Ferguson and Massey Ferguson implements on offer at what is set to be the biggest Massey Ferguson sale in decades.”

For Irish parties interested, the full catalogue can now be viewed on the Cheffins website. The sale will take place on 7 May both online via www.cheffins.co.uk and on-site at Skipton, Yorkshire.