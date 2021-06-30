The septic tank grant scheme offers grants of €5,000 to assist in addressing malfunctioning systems.

Over half (54%) of septic tank systems failed inspection in 2020, according to a new report from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The Domestic Waste Water Treatment System Inspections 2020 report reviewed a total of 809 inspections of septic tanks and other domestic waste water treatment systems in 2020.

Approximately 54% (433) of the systems failed inspection because they were not built or maintained properly.

A staggering 23% (182) of systems inspected were a risk to human health or the environment, as faulty systems can contaminate household wells and pollute rivers.

Health risk

The report found there were 468 cases open more than two years at the end of 2020.

The septic tank grant scheme, which was expanded in 2020, offers grants of €5,000 to assist in addressing malfunctioning systems.

Commenting on the report, director of the EPA’s Office of Environmental Enforcement Dr Tom Ryan said: “Householders should ensure effluent from their septic tank is not ponding in their garden, going to nearby streams or contaminating their drinking water well.

“Householders should visually check their septic tank and get their well tested at least annually to satisfy themselves that their septic tank is not posing a risk to the health of their families, their neighbours and the environment.”