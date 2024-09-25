Launched in February 2023, TAMS III has been a hugely popular scheme for farmers looking to improve infrastructure or invest in machinery on their farm. Across its 10 sub schemes, grant rates range from 40% to 60% of costs, with separate ceilings for certain items to increase the amount farmers can draw down.

Tranche 1 saw 8,203 applications submitted, with the longer tranche 2 seeing 9,110 applications. These two tranches ran from February (with staggered opening dates across the schemes) through to January 2024, after the application deadline was extended for both tranches.

Figures released by the Department last week (Table 1) show that 5,864 applications were received under tranche 4 of TAMS, an increase of 2,065 applications in comparison to tranche 3.

Similar to previous tranches, the Animal Welfare and Nutrient Storage Scheme (AWNSS) and the Farm Safety Capital Investment Scheme (FSCIS) have proved the most popular, with 1,598 and 1,570 applications respectively. The AWNSS contains many of the investments involved with animal housing and slurry storage, while the FSCIS with its 60% grant rate has proven popular with farmers looking to invest in both fixed and mobile animal handling.

Solar panels

Solar Photovoltaic (PV) panels have proven the most popular items under tranches and 4, accounting for 950 applications.

Cattle weighing scales under the FSCIS ranked number two with 779 applications, while 703 farmers applied for a mobile slurry tank with attachment under the LESS scheme.

Bale slicers, a newly added item to TAMS, has proven popular, with 664 applications in the latter two tranches. Organic farming, with its cohort of new entrants in recent years, is driving applications under the grass/forage handling equipment and pasture management machinery category.

Organic farmers are eligible for a 60% grant rate on hay tedders, mowers, dung spreaders and other items. The simplicity of applying for mobile as opposed to fixed handling equipment for both cattle and sheep – with no planning permission required – also appears to be driving interest in these items, as they have appeared in the top 10 items in most tranches to date

Slurry storage grants

A new addition to the TAMS sub schemes is the Nutrient Importation Storage Scheme (NISS) launched in recent weeks. This scheme allows farmers who have a contract in place to import slurry to their farm (with soil results showing a need for the nutrients) to avail of a 70% grant rate to do so. This scheme has a €90,00 ceiling for individuals and a €160,000 ceiling for partnerships.

Analysis by the Irish Farmers Journal has shown that at current fertiliser prices the increased cost of agitation and movement of slurry between tanks before spreading on land negated any cost saving in using the slurry on an N-P-K basis before the costs of creating the storage were taken in to account. Farmers are still awaiting an update as to whether there will be a separate ceiling and increased grant rate for farms looking to create slurry storage for home-produced slurry, something which has been heavily hinted at for some time.

Building suppliers and contractors have said that many farmers are waiting for this scheme to be launched before they invest in slurry storage, especially in larger developments. Others have pointed to the uncertainty surrounding the nitrates derogation putting farmers on edge regarding stock numbers and their ability to repay construction loans.