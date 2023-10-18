The top table at the IFA hustings at Corrin Mart, Fermoy, Co Cork. \ Donal O’ Leary

IFA national livestock vice chair, Declan Hanrahan, said the budget announcement for supports for suckler cows represents an increase in the overall funding allocated by the Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue to the sector, but payment rates remain at €200 per cow.

He said the restated commitment by the minister to honour the full payment rate for all suckler farmers in the SCEP for 2023, and to continue this into 2024, is important – but the rate of payment per cow must be revisited in this scheme, and substantially increased in the mid-term review.

Declan Hanrahan said the funding commitment for the national scheme to run alongside the five-year SCEP scheme of €20m is a reduction in funding commitment for this scheme and must be increased.

He said the minister has committed to a payment of €200/cow. This must be available for all cows that join both schemes, and increased if necessary to reflect participation levels.

The vice chair said the fiasco of this year’s National Beef Welfare scheme must be avoided.

Leakage of monies from this scheme by including unnecessary and inappropriate measures must be addressed.

Some of the attendees at the IFA hustings at Corrin Mart, Fermoy, Co Cork. \ Donal O’ Leary

The IFA has consistently set out the case for a payment of €300/cow. This has not been provided, but their campaign will continue.

The critical issue for the moment is to ensure that the €50/cow committed by the minister in last week’s budget is paid on all cows in the scheme, with leakage kept to an absolute minimum.

He said the measures required to receive payment must be practical to implement, add value on our farms and not add additional costs.