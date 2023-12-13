Over the last four weeks, I have been trying to differentiate between succession and inheritance. I hope that, at this stage, a bit of clarity has been introduced into what has been the subject of much confusion over the last few years.

It can be argued that the confusion between succession and inheritance has acted as a rationale for inaction. But enough is enough – we need action, and we need it now.

While writing about succession and the handing of our farms over to the next generation, I’ve come to understand how imperative it is to ensure that there is a generation to hand them over to at all – who are both willing and able to take over these farms, which have been developed through blood, sweat and tears over many generations.

We are all used to seeing friends and family getting the Qantas boarding pass and going, initially, for a year to travel. We also see many of these single-year stays extending into a decade and beyond.

It is, in one respect, a lost generation.

We are also seeing our brilliant young people being lost in other ways. On 27 November last, RTÉ screened a programme called ‘Patrick, A Young Traveller Lost’, which told the story of Patrick McDonagh, a 12-year-old from Finglas in Dublin, who died by suicide last year.

Having watched his heartbroken parents trying to make sense of such a loss, it highlighted for me the other losses that are occurring daily.

In 2020 alone, 465 people in Ireland died by suicide.

These men and women are our friends, neighbours and families – those who are left, like Patrick’s parents, are left with trying to answer the unanswerable question, ‘why?’

On the day the programme was aired on RTÉ, Macra relaunched Make the Moove in Airfield Estate.

Make the Moove is a charity within a charity that was founded in North Tipperary in 2018, by Macra members who also felt that enough was enough. They had gone to enough funerals.

Five years on, we have seen the efforts of passionate members come to the fore. On Monday, we launched the Crisis Response Team (CRT), a team of professionals who will respond to a tragedy that occurs in a community.

The response is many-faceted; they listen, they start the healing, and they can also carry out mental health triage.

In addition to CRT, Macra is also developing a course with University College Dublin (UCD) to help our members listen to people better and try to spot signals when all is not well.

Make the Moove is only possible due to the support of generous benefactors, such as the FBD Trust, who see the value in investing in people with ideas that benefit society, and the bravery of our members. They are willing to see an issue that most people are uncomfortable with and call that out.

Macra is about the Johns and the Joannes who come up with an idea and stick with it, regardless of the work required, to ensure that our people have a future.

We are tired of asking for the same commitment from our Government; we are now demanding them, on behalf of the rural youth, to listen to us.

There is a need for succession. Stop confusing the issue and get it done.