Macra delegation at Government buildings following their 79km march to Dublin from Athy.

The year 2023 has been a good year for Macra. Our members are getting back into the swing of things and getting used to meeting people in person again.

Having said that, it is important to remember the lessons that we learned as a result of the COVID-19 lockdown.

These lessons are simple: people matter, and be kind to each other. We at Macra have seen our members are still practising this, and that is what gives Macra its strength.

I will not go through each and every event that occurred in the year that was organised by our members, as the Journal will not give us a 16-page spread to speak about them all! Instead, I would like to concentrate on two events.

Steps for our Future

This was an idea of my predecessor John Keane. He rightly read the feelings and fears of our members and wanted to demonstrate to Government the depth of that feeling.

These feelings were expressed in a way that left no doubt that rural Ireland was not dead, that it is not willing to roll over and young people want to fight for their right to live and work in a place that they want.

For anyone who is under the impression that Steps for our Future was a one-off, you are wrong.

We have seen little to no change in Government policy to address our concerns, so of course, we will be back.

Welly throwing

I don’t think we can let this year pass without mentioning wellies. On 20 September, we took an idea that was thrashed out around a kitchen table in Kilkenny and made it a reality.

We got to break our first world record and, as with Steps for our Future, this was just the start. The only bad idea is the one not expressed.

Any endeavour such as Steps for our Future or the welly throwing was only possible because of the hard work of our greatest asset: our members. When members come together, there is little that cannot be achieved.

I want to take this opportunity to thank the many volunteers, who have given their time freely for the betterment of the organisation and their fellow members.

The commitment that people give is at a huge personal cost to them.

As president of Macra, I have big shoes to fill. This is only possible through the support and friendship of the many, many members that I have had the pleasure of working with and learning from.

Please do not be a stranger in 2024, and keep the ideas coming (though none involving wellies).

Have a safe and a happy Christmas and I hope to see ye around next year.

Elaine Houlihan

Macra national president

2023

