Only a fraction of the spaces in the car park at DAERA's £21m headquarters are used at any one time.

The DAERA facility at Ballkelly in the north-west is the headquarters for just over 400 Department staff, a senior DAERA official has claimed.

Answering questions at the Stormont Agriculture committee last Thursday, DAERA Deputy Secretary Brian Doherty acknowledged that the building, known as Jubilee House, “is not full to capacity, every day, in terms of bums on seats”.

He maintained that hybrid working arrangements, where staff are able to work part-time from home, has freed up capacity to allow one of the three floors in the building to be given over to the Department for Work and Pensions. But aside from that, the building, which cost over £20m, tends to be busiest on Tuesdays through to Thursdays.

“Anytime I’ve ever been there, there must be a wild pile of car sharing going on because there doesn’t seem to be a lot of people about the place,” suggested committee member, Patsy McGlone MLA.

Issues still to be resolved with NIFAIS

There are still issues to be resolved with the NI Food Animal Information System (NIFAIS), the replacement for APHIS, Brian Doherty told MLAs last Thursday.

He said that back in early September 2023, DAERA brought in a “hyper-care” team that included staff from India employed by NIFAIS provider, Capita, to work on resolving various problems.

“They’re not all rectified. There are some performance issues and we are prioritising those,” said Doherty, although he pointed out that neither marts nor abattoirs have lost a day of business since NIFAIS was launched.