The ongoing disease outbreak means pedigree livestock cannot move from Britain to NI.

The latest official figures indicate there have been 56 cases of bluetongue identified on 33 farms in England, with the latest outbreak confirmed on 23 January.

All animals testing positive for bluetongue have been quickly removed and humanely culled. Two temporary control zones (TCZs) are in place to control the spread of the virus.

The first zone is in North East Kent, where the virus was originally detected in mid-November, with the second TCZ near Cantley in Norfolk.

As part of a mitigation plan to prevent bluetongue entering NI, farmers should note the temporary suspension on importing live ruminants, semen and embryos from Britain remains in place. This ban on movements will impact farmers planning on purchasing breeding cattle at premier breed society sales in Britain this spring.