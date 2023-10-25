As highlighted in recent weeks, the new beef carbon reduction scheme is to be gradually introduced in 2024, starting with a payment likely to be £20/head in January, £40 in February and £60 in March, before finally settling at £75/head.

Paid on NI-born cattle slaughtered under 30 months in year one, the money will go to whoever owned the animal at least 60 days in the last 100 pre-slaughter. If the last keeper owned the animal for between 41 and 59 days, then no-one gets the payment, so it will require good records to be kept.

The assurance given by DAERA officials is that the scheme will be simple for farmers, with the data used to determine individual animal eligibility taken off NIFAIS (the APHIS replacement). The only thing farmers might have to do is register their interest.

The DAERA preference is to make one single pay-out – for the 2024 year the money is likely to be paid in March 2025.

Given that is at the end of the tax year for many farmers, it is also something to be carefully managed.

Sucklers

Coming then in 2025 is a suckler scheme, with payments on heifers that calve at under 34 months and mature cows with a calving interval of less than 415 days.

By year four, these two parameters fall to under 29 months and under 385 days respectively. Each animal must have a live calf registered on NIFAIS.

It is likely to be next spring before more details emerge, but this scheme looks more complicated, with an individual farm quota based on average numbers in previous years. Given the onerous requirement around calving interval, it is inevitable that at least 20% of sucklers will miss out, so the rules that accompany this quota will be critical.

In terms of the payment, DAERA can allocate approximately £50m annually to coupled schemes. With £25m for beef and approximately £400,000 going to protein crops, it leaves over £24m for sucklers. Based on current numbers, it is a payment rate of at least £100/cow.

