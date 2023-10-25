Cull cows have fallen in value at factories in Northern Ireland.

Factory prices for cull cows have collapsed this autumn, with farmers struggling to better 340p/kg for R3 animals this week.

That means cows have fallen by more than 70p/kg from the record highs recorded back in the spring.

R3 cows averaged 418.5p/kg in the week ending 22 April, but dropped to an average of 348.8p/kg during the week ending 21 October – it is a difference of 70p/kg, or £266, on a 380kg carcase.

Cull cow prices are now at their lowest level since 13 March 2022, when R3 animals averaged 341.2p/kg.

Prices have consistently fallen week on week since mid-August, although the biggest drops have occurred this month.

That has coincided with higher numbers coming forward for slaughter, with more than 2,500 cows processed each week through October, and the total cow kill last week of 2,824 being the highest to date this year.

Prices

Current base quotes for R3 cows range from 310p to 330p/kg with O+3 animals on 304p to 320p/kg.

Quotes for prime cattle are in the region of 442p to 450p/kg for U-3 grading animals, with most reports indicating 464p to 470p/kg is being paid.

Read more

Front loading meal to stores during winter