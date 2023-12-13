Officials in DAERA are still considering whether to appeal a judgement delivered by the High Court relating to proposals for a badger cull in TB hotspot areas.

In October, Mr Justice Scoffield quashed DAERA’s plans for a non-selective cull of badgers due to shortcomings in the consultation process where the Department sets out its revised TB strategy.

For DAERA to push on with wildlife intervention, it would need to either successfully appeal the judgement or launch another public consultation to address the issues set out in the High Court ruling.

“The Department continues carefully to consider the judgement and, working with legal representatives, a decision on any possible appeal,” a Department spokesperson told the Irish Farmers Journal.

“Further information will be provided to stakeholders once next steps are determined,” the spokesperson added.

