A raft of new rules have been put forward by DAERA as part of plans to revise the Nutrient Action Programme (NAP), with the Department looking to tighten down on those farmers seen as posing the highest risk to water quality in NI.

Around 3,500 intensive livestock farms in NI will be expected to comply with new requirements around phosphorus (P), with an on-farm surplus (or P balance) limited to 10kg P/ha/year from 2027, falling to 8kg P/ha/year from 2029 onwards.

At present, the average NI farm operates at a P balance of between 11 and 12kg, with intensive farms well above that.

The P limits will only apply to those farms with a manure nitrogen (N) loading of 150kg N/year and above, with DAERA estimating there are around 3,500 farms impacted. Most of these are higher input dairy farms, alongside poultry, pigs and some intensive beef.

To get into line with the new limits, the Department has suggested these farms will have to consider the likes of separating slurry and exporting some P in resultant solids, using feed with lower P, feeding less concentrate and/or reducing livestock numbers.