The full implications of the five-day industrial action by the NI Public Service Alliance (NIPSA), starting on Monday, 30 October, will not be fully known until the start of next week, but it looks almost certain there will be no beef and lamb slaughter taking place.

With animals to be killed next week pushed back into the following week, farmers trying to book cattle are now being told it could be three weeks before they can get animals slaughtered.

The timing could not be worse for farmers, coming at a time of peak kills, as factories ramp up production ahead of Christmas.

For those who need to create space in sheds to get remaining cattle housed, terrible ground conditions are adding significant pressure.

“This strike hurts farmers far more than anyone else,” commented a local beef finisher.

The action involves hundreds of NIPSA members across DAERA Veterinary Service Animal Health Group (VSAHG), so as well as impacting livestock slaughter, it also potentially creates issues for animal and animal product imports into NI from Britain.

In addition, DAERA has warned that animal exports, including to the Republic of Ireland will be impacted and it “cannot guarantee” the completion of TB testing by DAERA vets.

“We will not fully know what is possible until we see who turns up on Monday morning,” commented a source in the trade.

However, it looks likely that any available DAERA resources will, on animal welfare grounds, be prioritised towards poultry processing, followed by pigs.

