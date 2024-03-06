Unprecedented demand for slaughter-fit hoggets has seen prices surging to record highs this week, with animals sold through marts exceeding £190.

Fat hoggets sold to £198 in Kilrea on Monday, with other lots weighing 27kg to 38kg half-weight trading above £180.

Other sales have seen slaughter-fit hoggets weighing in excess of 26kg halfweight making over £170, with 23.5kg to 25.5kg trading between £150 and £170, depending on quality.. Hoggets weighing 21.5kg to 22.5kg are making above £140.

The market is being driven by competition among agents on either side of the Irish border, while there are also buyers for heavy hoggets to ship to abattoirs in Britain, where prices are also at record highs of 750p/kg and above.

Prices in the Republic of Ireland have soared to highs of €8.10, payable to 23kg, equating to a sterling price of 675p/kg.

The red hot mart trade has left local plants struggling to keep pace. Base quotes jumped 25p to 650p/kg this week, but deals of 670p and 680p/kg are widely available to secure numbers. Processing demand is being fuelled by a shortage in supply in Britain and the start of Ramadan on 10 March.