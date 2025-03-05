Over the last five years there has been a significant drop off in interest among those looking to avail of the Young Farmers Payment (YFP) and Regional Reserve (RR).

That is probably partly due to the big number of applications that happened back in 2015, when over 2,300 claimants came forward – in practice, anyone who was in a position to bring a young person into the business, did it then.

The attraction was not the 25% young farmer top-up, but actually the fact that in 2015, the Department re-established all payment entitlements. In effect, farmers were able to split their businesses, with existing payments stacked over a small area of land, while a young farmer could go straight to the NI average of €330/ha on an unlimited area (a cap of 90ha was introduced in 2021). Those who were able to work the system, were well rewarded.

We now have tighter rules in place and no plans to re-establish entitlements as we move to a new Farm Sustainability Payment. However, 10 years down the line, there is a new generation of young farmers in NI who should investigate the scheme, especially given that 2025 is the final year when applications can be made. From 2026 onwards, DAERA is prioritising a Farming for the Generations package, which is primarily focused on training and mentoring, rather than financial incentives.

The main monetary incentive in the YFP is a top-up payment based on 25% of the regional average value of entitlements (this average was £278.49/ha in 2024), multiplied by the number of entitlements activated by the business, up to a maximum of 90ha. This top-up is guaranteed for five years.

It is also possible under the YFP/RR to be allocated some additional entitlements and/or get existing entitlements increased in value to the NI average.

There are rules to be met, including that the young person is head of holding, is under 40 and has a Level II qualification in agriculture.