An ongoing review into slurry and fertiliser rules will include “additional measures” to help improve water quality in NI, Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir has said.

The Nutrients Action Programme (NAP) is currently being reviewed by DAERA and proposals for revised rules are expected to be published in the autumn.

“The current review is assessing detailed analysis of water quality data and considering what additional measures are needed to help reduce nutrient losses to waterways from agriculture,” Minister Muir said.

In response to a written question from Sinn Fein MLA Declan McAleer, the minister said the review process will involve engagement with farming and environmental groups.

“A key stakeholder group comprised of some 50 representatives of agricultural and environmental organisations has already been established,” he said.

The current NAP includes rules around closed periods for spreading slurry and fertiliser, as well as minimum slurry storage requirements.

A timeline for the rollout of the revised NAP has recently been published on the DAERA website.

It states that a 12-week public consultation on the proposals will open at the end of September and final reports are to be completed by the end of January 2025.

The document states that regulation through the NAP is one of four actions that are being used to improve water quality, with the others being advice, research and financial support.

Grant scheme

Responding to a separate question from Declan McAleer, Minister Muir said he intends to bring forward a “capital investment measure” as part of a new farm support package.

“It will initially focus on capital support for technology and equipment to help farm businesses reduce ammonia emissions, carbon emissions and nutrient losses,” the Alliance MLA said. “It is not possible to set out precisely at this stage how the proposed scheme will operate for individual farmers,” he added.