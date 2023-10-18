Coming after various assurances were given by DAERA that there would be no change to farm payments in 2024, it was a surprise to find out that between 8% and 8.5% will now be removed to fund the new beef carbon reduction scheme.

On a typical average payment of £13,000 it is a reduction of over £1,000 and unless the farm has beef cattle (and can benefit directly or indirectly from the beef scheme), this is effectively lost income.

The new beef scheme is due to start in early January 2024 with NI-born prime cattle registered on APHIS and slaughtered under 30 months, eligible for payment in the first year. The payment rate is expected to be around £75/head.

The original plan was that while eligibility would be established in 2024, the payment would not be made until the spring of 2025, with the money found by taking a percentage off all payments in the 2025-2026 financial year.

However, it has since become clear that British Treasury rules do not allow for budgets to be moved across different financial years.

As a result, the beef scheme in 2024 will need to be paid for by taking a slice off farm payments in the 2024-2025 financial year – the 2024 beef scheme money would then be issued in the early part of 2025.

Farmers should also note that cattle slaughtered between January and March 2024 are likely to receive less than £75/head. Instead, rates of £20 in January, £40 in February and £60/head in March have been suggested.

While meat plants had lobbied DAERA for a gradual build-up to avoid potential disruption due to farmers holding off on slaughtering cattle to the new year, the main reason for this transition is understood to relate to DAERA finances.

The money for the payment in the first three months of 2024 must come from the 2023-2024 financial year and given direct payments have already been issued, there is only a limited budget remaining. It is not sufficient to allow DAERA to go straight to a payment rate of £75/head.

Read more

More details on new beef payment emerge