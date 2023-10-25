Lakeland Dairies has announced details of a new fixed milk price scheme effective from January 2024.

Unlike previous schemes operated by the co-op which ran for 36 months, the latest version is for 12 months, finishing in December 2024.

Farmers who sign up will receive a guaranteed base price of 33.5p/l during the first three months and final three months of 2024.

Over the six months from April to September, the guaranteed base price is reduced to 32.5p/l. Farmers can commit either 5% or 10% of their 2022 milk supply under the new scheme.

All standard adjustments for milk quality, as well as volume bonuses, are applicable on top of the outlined base prices. This includes the 3p/l winter bonus in November and December.

Closing date

For those farmers interested in signing up, the application process should be done online via the co-op’s website. It is open from 9am on Wednesday 25 October and closes at 12pm on Friday 27 October.

According to Lakeland CEO Colin Kelly, the scheme offers suppliers a competitive price based on current and future market projections.

“We’re asking suppliers to examine the details of the voluntary fixed milk price scheme closely, take the necessary advice and make an informed choice based on all the facts,” Kelly added.

