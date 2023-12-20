One of the key arguments used in the vote to leave the EU back in 2016, was that it would end free movement of people across member states and give the UK control over its own immigration policy.

However, like so much of what was promised at the time, it has not worked out as planned, with net migration to the UK hitting a new record high of 745,000 in 2022. Instead of workers coming in from Poland and Romania, migrants from India, Nigeria, China, Pakistan and Ukraine now dominate.

In order to curb numbers, British Home Secretary James Cleverly has announced a number of changes from next spring, including that the earning threshold for overseas workers will increase from £26,200 to a new minimum of £38,700.

There are also plans to replace the Shortage Occupation List (SOL), which identifies occupations where UK employers face a shortage of skilled labour.

For those jobs included on the list, it is slightly easier to bring in workers, while employers can also pay 80% of the going wage rate. In 2019, vets were added to the SOL.

According to the UK government, a new Immigration Salary List to replace the SOL will amount to a “crack-down on cut-price labour from overseas”.

Overall, the changes announced by the Home Secretary are about “encouraging businesses to look at British talent first and invest in their workforce”.

But this all creates a big problem for the UK food industry, which continues to be highly reliant on foreign workers to fill roles that many local people simply don’t want. Recent work commissioned by the Food Standards Agency highlighted that meat processors are already running with a 15% vacancy rate in the likes of butchery jobs, while also struggling to recruit vets.

The Tory government’s plans to cut immigration will make the situation worse, adding significant costs which, ultimately, will have to be passed on to consumers. Government ministers need to realise you can’t have a cheap food policy while continuing to push more costs onto industry.

