Outlook for Ag conference
The annual spring conference organised by the Irish Farmers Journal in association with The Andersons Centre and the Livestock and Meat Commission is to take place on 3 April at the Glenavon Hotel, Cookstown.
The event will hear from Michael Haverty, a partner and senior research consultant at Andersons, on the prospects for NI and UK agriculture in 2025 and beyond. A Galway native, Michael is well known to the farming industry in NI, having undertaken policy analysis and research for a number of local companies. The conference is free to attend, although pre-booking is required – with the registration process open soon.
