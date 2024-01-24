Feeding high-quality colostrum is critical to raising healthy calves.

In addition to supplying important immunological components, colostrum is rich in nutrients, hormones and growth factors providing the newborn calf with the best start to life.

Individual cow characteristics are known to influence colostrum quality including age, breed and pregnancy length. These along with environmental factors and dry cow feeding all contribute to adequate colostrum production.

The older the cow, the better the colostrum, however there’s lots of individual variation. On average, the colostrum produced by first-calved heifers is lower in volume and immunoglobulin G (IgG) concentration than from multiparous cows.

IgG concentration progressively increases until the third or fourth lactation and then stabilises. In dairy breeds it is preferable to use colostrum from cows producing less than 10kg at first milking as the quality is higher.

The quality of colostrum can be tested with a brix refractometer and if poor, it might be necessary to feed an alternative source to the calf.

Drying off

The drying off period is the key to success and ideally cows should have a 60 day dry period to optimise colostrum and milk yield.

The transfer of antibodies (especially IgG) from the blood of the cow into colostrum starts about five weeks prior to calving, and peaks in the last two weeks of gestation.

Alongside this, the immune quality of colostrum is also important. For example, a vaccinated dam which is adequately immune to the antigens of neonatal calf scour, will provide colostrum containing those specific antibodies.

Speak to your vet and nutritionist if you have any concerns regarding your dry cow management, diet and colostrum production.

Jessica Warwick is a veterinary surgeon with Lisnafillan farm vets in Ballymena.

Read more

NI Vet Corner: Footbathing works best for CODD in sheep