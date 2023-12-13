Thurs 14 December

  • RUAS Winter Fair. Eikon Centre, Maze, 9am. The Rural Chaplin present.
  • The Farmers Choir Christmas concert. At Ballymena Academy, 8pm.

    • Fri 15 December

  • Official opening and show and sale of dropped calves. Rathfriland Mart, 11am. The Rural Chaplin present.
  • In-lamb Blue Texels, 29 head. In-lamb Beltex, 32 head. Show 11am, sale 12.30pm. Beltex details, Elizabeth on 07709-376-361. Dungannon Mart.
  • Dairy dispersal, 65 head for G McCloskey; 15 young Holstein AI-bred calves for Thos Lilburn; 20 Char and Lim weanling calves for Carrigeen Farms. Ballymena Mart, 11am.
  • Dutch Spotted and Jacob sheep. Christmas show 5.30pm and sale 7pm. Swatragh Mart.

    • Fri 15 to Mon 18 December

  • Loughans Aberdeen Angus sale; six in-calf heifers, 2022 born, for Rory and John Best. Sale on Markethill MartEye 15-18 December, ends 7pm. Details at Markethill Mart Facebook page.

    • Sat 16 December

  • The Rural Chaplin. At Downpatrick and Hilltown Marts, daytime.
  • Christmas turkey and poultry sale. Coloured sheep and goat sale. Beattie’s pedigree Centre, Omagh, noon. Details, Richard at 07984-694-616.
  • Northern Stars in-lamb Texel gimmers. Ballymena Mart, 12.30pm.
  • Festive Belles online timed sale. In-lamb ewes and ewe lambs, all breeds. Ends Mon 18 December at 7pm. BallymenaMartEye

    • Mon 18 December

  • The Rural Chaplin. At Markethill Mart, evening.

    • Tues 19 December

  • Christmas show and sale of dropped calves. Special dairy sale. Markethill Mart, 11am.
  • Dairy sale; 131 fresh cows and heifers; two Inch bulls. Taaffe at Dungannon Mart, 11am.
  • Festive Crackers; 82 Texel in-lamb gimmers. Ballymena Mart, 6.30pm.